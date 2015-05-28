The new Pebble is out -- here's how it stacks up to the Apple Watch

Since Pebble’s first Kickstarter campaign, the innovative smartwatch company has been eclipsed by Apple and Google. With the release of its new smartwatch model, the Pebble Time, the company is looking to regain the ground it has lost to competitors. The new model begins shipping on March 27, but how does it compare to the the Apple Watch?
