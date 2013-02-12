Here's All The Technical Data You Could Ever Want On The Pebble Smartwatch

Photo: Pebble, via Kickstarter
Head on over to “VMs Are Free, Right?” to see a breakdown on a number of technical details for the Pebble smartwatch.It’s a bit wonky and may only be useful for developers, but some of the more accessible details are as follows:
- alarm snooze options are 10 minutes, 20 minutes, 45 minutes, 1 hour, 1 hour and 15 minutes, 1 hour and 30 minutes, and 2 hours
- it has an “aeroplane mode” like an iPhone
- the current firmware is nicknamed “tintin”
