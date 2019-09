We’ve been using and loving our Pebble smartwatch.



It’s already a perfectly capable way to keep an eye on your phone without even taking it out of your pocket, and when the company releases its API for developers, users will have access to all kinds of apps to extend its funtionality even more.

Here's a look at the device overall. The left side of the watch includes its charging port. The right side has these three buttons – here's where you navigate menus and select options. Fire up the Pebble app on your phone and update its software. It will give a brief description of the changes that have been made. And the download starts. But watches are meant to be worn... You can cycle through a number of different watchfaces. Here's on entirely in text. Maybe you prefer a more conversational tone. You can also go straight-up analogue. The menu gives you access to your phone's music as well as a number of other options for Pebble. Here's where to configure its Bluetooth settings and the like. Here's a menu of available watchfaces. Here's the incoming call notification and caller ID.

