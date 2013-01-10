Here's A Video Demo Of The Pebble Smartwatch That Raised $10 Million On Kickstarter

We weren’t surprised that the Pebble smartwatch was a hit at CES this year.



The largest Kickstarter campaign ever raised $10 million last year and its supporters are eagerly anticipating receiving the first-generation.

They’ll only have to wait a few more weeks because the smartwatch will being shipping Jan. 23.

We were lucky to be among the first to receive a hands on demo of the watch straight from Pebble’s head of operations Rahul Bhagat.

