The Best Smartwatch On The Planet Just Got Better For Android Users

Pebble has announced new official partner apps for its smartwatch and is opening the Android arm of its app store.

This news comes just one month after the company launched its app store for iOS devices.

The new app partners are eBay, Evernote, and Time Warner Cable.

Pebble’s app store runs on your iOS or Android phone as an app unto itself. A few of our favourite app offerings so far are Tiny Bird for getting a quick Flappy Bird fix on your watch, and 7-Minute Workout for breaking a sweat.

When not running apps, the Pebble lets you view incoming tweets, emails and text messages right from your wrist.

Pebble first gained attention back in 2012 when it raised more than $US10.2 million on Kickstarter from almost 69,000 people. Last May, Pebble raised a $US15 million Series A round led by Charles River Ventures.

