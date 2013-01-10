The Pebble Smartwatch Will Arrive Jan 23

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Pebble CEO Eric Migicovsky just announced at CES that his company’s smartwatch will begin shipping Jan. 23.The first Pebble smartwatches will ship to Kickstarter backers and Migicovsky estimates that it will take about 6-8 weeks to get through the initial backlog of supporters.



The smartwatches are currently being mass produced at an astounding rate of 15,000 per week.

The Pebble is a sleek watch that syncs directly with your Android or iOS smartphone providing you with information like Facebook updates, text messages, music controls, and of course the time.

Pebble has been working hard to improve the hardware. The smartwatch is water resistant and uses a magnetic charger.

Besides hardware the company is also keeping software and feature promises to initial backers. Pebble is planning to push out software updates every 2-3 weeks until all of the features listed on its Kickstarter page are available. Users will be able to see the watch evolve before their eyes.

Check back later where we’ll go hands on with the Pebble and speak with Migicovsky.

