Your Pebble Smartwatch Takes 2 Weeks To Make

Photo: Kickstarter

An email update to Pebble’s Kickstarter backers reveals some production details on how the devices are assembled.The company is able to complete about 1,500 Pebbles per day and the production cycle for a single Pebble is two weeks.



This timeframe includes manufacture, assembly, boxing, and shipping.

There’s a one-week production blackout coming up for Chinese New Year next week, so stay patient. We’ll have our fancy watches soon enough.

