Here's A Good Case For Apple To Go Ahead And Make Its Own iWatch

After heavy use for the past month or so, I only have one complaint about the Pebble smartwatch.



Dismissing a notification from your watch doesn’t dismiss it from your phone.

For example, you get a text message. Your phone comes alive in your pocket with noise and vibration. But because you’re wearing a Pebble, the text message appears on your wrist.

Your phone has no idea that you’re reading the message on your watch, even after you close it. Dismissing a notification from your Pebble leaves the same notification active on your phone, where it will keep vibrating and lighting up until you acknowledge it.

This might sound like a problem with an easy solution, but if you’re Apple, it’s an opportunity.

Because the Pebble watch is a third-party accessory, it has to play in Apple’s sandbox by Apple’s own rules. Integration as deep as what I just described – dismissal of a notification on your watch removing that notification from your phone as well – would require a level of access that Apple probably won’t allow for its accessory partners. So it should save all the cool tricks for itself and put out an iWatch that can deliver them.

My needs with the Pebble are basic. I check time, phone calls, and text messages. But if Apple were to introduce its own watch that let me dismiss phone notifications from my wrist, then I’d have a much more interesting decision to make.

