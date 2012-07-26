Pebble, Kickstarter's Biggest Crowdfunding Success, Hits A Bump In The Road

Photo: www.kickstarter.com

Pebble, the Kickstarter project that brought in a record $10 million in funds raised from prospective buyers of its smart-watch gadgets, ran into a snag today when it announced a delay in delivering its first batch of hardware.The watches were due to be delivered in September. The company’s going to miss that date, CEO and cofounder Eric Migicovsky wrote in an update on its Kickstarter page:



“In terms of our schedule, we’re sticking pretty closely to an aggressive timetable we put together at the end of May (remember our first timetable was created before we launched on Kickstarter, when we were expecting to manufacture just 1,000 Pebbles). While we won’t be able to start shipping Pebbles in September, our current schedule has us on track to go from manufacturing zero to 15,000 Pebbles per week as soon as possible.”

The company received 85,000 orders after it launched its Kickstarter campaign.

Pebble allows customers to customise the watch by downloading watchfaces and apps from the Internet.

