Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The Super Bowl is over, which means its time for another Pebble Beach Pro-Am.The tournament features celebrities paired with pros, and a lot of made-for-TV silliness goes on.



We picked out our 9 favourite odd couples from Round 1, featuring Kenny G, Michael Bolton, and Hootie from Hootie And The Blowfish.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.