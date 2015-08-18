This ultra-rare supercar just sold for $US13.75 million

Over the weekend at Pebble Beach, Sotheby’s auctioned off an ultra-rare 1998 McLaren F1 LM hypercar for a reported $US13.75 million.

The final sale price falls within Sotheby’s $US12 million-$US15 million projected value.

The McLaren is the crown jewel of a collection of 65 cars an anonymous collector put up for auction this summer.

The Sotheby’s car is one of 106 McLaren F1 vehicles ever built and just one of a handful in the “LM” specification.

“The F1 is a technological tour de force and a real triumph in terms of packaging and design,” McLaren Automotive executive chairman Ron Dennis said in a statement in 2010.

“Whether endurance racing or on road, it is supremely fast, agile, and yet comfortable. Its styling is enduring and will never fade.”

Here’s a closer look at the amazing McLaren F1.

