This ultra-rare supercar just sold for $US13.75 million

Benjamin Zhang

Over the weekend at Pebble Beach, Sotheby’s auctioned off an ultra-rare 1998 McLaren F1 LM hypercar for a reported $US13.75 million.

The final sale price falls within Sotheby’s $US12 million-$US15 million projected value.

The McLaren is the crown jewel of a collection of 65 cars an anonymous collector put up for auction this summer.

The Sotheby’s car is one of 106 McLaren F1 vehicles ever built and just one of a handful in the “LM” specification.

“The F1 is a technological tour de force and a real triumph in terms of packaging and design,” McLaren Automotive executive chairman Ron Dennis said in a statement in 2010.

“Whether endurance racing or on road, it is supremely fast, agile, and yet comfortable. Its styling is enduring and will never fade.”

Here’s a closer look at the amazing McLaren F1.

Four years of development under the guidance of designers Gordon Murray (seen here) and Peter Stevens ...

... a young Elon Musk (who wrecked his car) and ...

... comedian Jay Leno, who owns the first F1 imported to the US.

In its heyday, the F1 was unlike anything the world had ever seen. As a result, it reached near-mythical status among car lovers.

In 1998, a five-year-old McLaren F1 prototype reached an incredible 243 mph, becoming the fastest car in the world. The record would stand for a decade.

It was also one of the first cars in the world to be built using carbon fibre.

Power for the F1 came from a naturally aspirated 6.1-litre BMW V12 -- seen here in Leno's garage. In the standard road car, the engine produced 627 horsepower.

McLaren lined the inside of the engine compartment with gold because the material is good at reflecting heat.

Even more impressive, the leading GTRs were essentially road cars modified to conform with racing regulations.

To commemorate the victory, McLaren built five special 'LM' edition production cars painted in the company's distinctive 'papaya orange' colour.

In addition to the standard F1 and the LM, McLaren built several other special editions, including ...

... longtail race cars and ...

... the ultra-rare long-tail road cars.

Today, the flagship of McLaren's lineup is the million-dollar P1 hybrid hypercar.

