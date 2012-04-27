HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $79 Million Estate On Pebble Beach's Famed Golf Course Has One Of The Best Views In The World

Photo: Carmel Realty Co.

For the golf obsessed, this newly listed estate on the 10th hole of the Pebble Beach golf course in Carmel, Calif. is literally a dream come true.Unfortunately the asking price, an insane $79 million, is probably a bit out of most people’s league. If it goes for anywhere near that price, it will be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in California.



The four-acre property is being sold by Carl Panattoni, the founder of a development company in San Francisco, according to The Sacramento Bee.

It’s also got celebrity tie: the Panattonis bought the estate from actor Gene Hackman back in 1993.

[via Curbed]

