HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $79 Million Estate On Pebble Beach's Famed Golf Course Has One Of The Best Views In The World

carmel house

For the golf obsessed, this newly listed estate on the 10th hole of the Pebble Beach golf course in Carmel, Calif. is literally a dream come true.Unfortunately the asking price, an insane $79 million, is probably a bit out of most people’s league. If it goes for anywhere near that price, it will be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in California.

The four-acre property is being sold by Carl Panattoni, the founder of a development company in San Francisco, according to The Sacramento Bee.

It’s also got celebrity tie: the Panattonis bought the estate from actor Gene Hackman back in 1993.

The property sits on 3.8 acres near the 10th hole of the famous Pebble Beach golf course.

It actually consists of three separate parcels that are connected.

Each parcel has its own house. The current owners added the second two homes after they bought the property from Gene Hackman in 1993.

The homes were all built to take full advantage of Carmel's incredible Pacific vistas.

The interiors of the homes give the view some stiff competition.

Every aspect of the design is grand.

Some parts are classic...

While others are distinctly modern.

There are nine bedrooms.

As well as nine full bathrooms and nine half-baths.

There's also a spacious gym.

But the balcony may be the best part.

Here's the path that winds around the property.

Imagine waking up to this.

We just hope these guys aren't aiming for the windows.

