PHOTOS: The Best Moments From The 2011 Pebble Beach Classic Auto Show

pebble beach classic car showLadies in hats and pearls posed behind the Best of Show

Each year, Classic Car Week on the Monterey Peninsula culminates with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, a massive rally of classic cars on the eighteenth fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links.Thousands of spectators deck out in summer suits and attire emblazoned with the Ferrari logo to celebrate all things auto.

This year, we were on hand to take in the scene, and it was wild.

Most attendees paid the $175 general admission fee to peruse the dozens of cars on display, which ranged from pre-1915 antique carriages to Ferrari 250 GTOs.

Others watched from exclusive viewing parties sponsored by high-end carmakers on the decks of the Lodge at Pebble Beach.

It took hours for the announcer to hand out awards in some 20 categories. One car, an 1894 Benz Victoria, huffed and puffed and very nearly didn’t make it up the ramp.

Finally, the Best of Show was revealed. A 1934 Voisin C-25 Aerodyne with a retro-pattern interior won the day, and was feted with clouds of gold confetti.

We’ve put together a highlight reel of the best things we saw at the Concours, and not all of them were cars.

The event takes place on the eighteenth hole of the Pebble Beach Golf Links, overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Our press pass allowed us access to the central field, but not the exclusive sponsored parties

Tight security at the Ferrari party

Though this lady was clearly on the guest list

We even caught Arnold Schwarzenegger checking out a Bugatti Veyron

Down on the field, spectators peered at dozens of classic cars

Entrants often stood by to answer visitors' questions

A young reporter interviews an entrant

There were several categories reserved for Stutz autos

A Mercedes from the 1960s was outfitted with trunks and wooden skis

Lots of spectators brought chairs, blankets and picnic lunches

A row of classic Mercedes parked on the edge of the eighteenth fairway

Several Duesenbergs were on display

As were vintage motorcycles

We caught car-themed attire everywhere we looked

Like these car-covered pants

Even the dogs dressed up for the occasion

There was also a section for car-themed art

We caught the judges inspecting the 1934 Voisin that eventually won the show

They were particularly impressed by the patterned interior

Spectators gathered to watch the winners accelerate up the ramp to receive their ribbons

The futuristic 1960 Plymouth XNR Ghia Roadster won the Grand Turismo award

This 1954 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Gullwing won first-in-class in its division

Car lover Jay Leno was on hand to announce the raffle winners. He's joined here by singer Sheryl Crow, who auctioned off a car to benefit schools in Joplin, Missouri

Finally, the Best of Show is announced--it goes to the 1934 Voisin C-25 Aerodyne

The crowds gathered to pose with the car

It was a total mob scene

