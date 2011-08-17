PEBBLE BEACH PREVIEW: The Best Cars For Sale At America's Biggest Classic Auto Festival

Today marks the beginning of the annual car week in Monterey, Calif., one of the biggest and best gatherings of classic auto aficionados in the world.



Thousands of people pour into town to take part in the shows, auctions and parties, and we’ll be there later in the week to catch the action (be sure to follow all our coverage here).

There are at least six major auctions that go on during the five-day festival, including a sale featuring American muscle cars and a motorcycle auction that will air on live TV.

We’ve rounded up some of the coolest autos that will be on the auction block this week.

Some have ties to fame, some are one-of-a-kind, and several are expected to sell for millions of dollars.

