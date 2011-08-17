PEBBLE BEACH PREVIEW: The Best Cars For Sale At America's Biggest Classic Auto Festival

Today marks the beginning of the annual car week in Monterey, Calif., one of the biggest and best gatherings of classic auto aficionados in the world.
Thousands of people pour into town to take part in the shows, auctions and parties, and we’ll be there later in the week to catch the action (be sure to follow all our coverage here).
There are at least six major auctions that go on during the five-day festival, including a sale featuring American muscle cars and a motorcycle auction that will air on live TV.
We’ve rounded up some of the coolest autos that will be on the auction block this week.
Some have ties to fame, some are one-of-a-kind, and several are expected to sell for millions of dollars.
Auction: Gooding & Company
Estimated sale price: $15 million to $20 million
Why it's cool: This prototype was the test car for the Testa Rossa line, one of the most successful racing car lines of all time.
Auction: Gooding & Co.
Estimated sale price: Expected to break previous world record of $4.5 million for a Duesenberg, set in Pebble Beach in 2004.
Why it's cool: This bespoke vehicle was designed for Captain George Whittell Jr., a notorious playboy of the 1920s. It has clocked just 12,000 miles and is fully restored.
Auction: RM Auctions
Estimated sale price: $4 million to $5 million
Why it's cool: The star Mercedes at the Berlin Motor Show in 1935, this auto has been a part of the Lyon Family Collection for many years.
Auction: RM Auctions
Estimated sale price: Up to $3.25 million
Why it's cool: The race-winning machine appeared in the 1959 apocalyptic thriller On the Beach starring Fred Astaire, Gregory Peck and Ava Gardner.
Auction: Gooding & Company
Estimated sale price: $2.4 million to $2.8 million
Why it's cool: This car won several U.S. Road Racing Championships before it was displayed at the 1964 World's Fair.
Auction: Gooding & Company
Estimated sale price: $2 million to $2.4 million
Why it's cool: This car was one of just 12 375 Americas built and the last of the three Vignale-bodied 375 America coupes
Auction: Bonhams
Estimated sale price: $1.3 million to $1.5 million
Why it's cool: One of the first road cars ever to reach speeds over 100mph, it's the first time this Bugatti has ever been publicly sold.
Auction: RM Auctions
Estimated sale price: $1 million to $1.3 million
Why it's cool: One of only 10 Roadster Grand Raid two-seater Bugattis to be built, this car won the Grand Prix d'Honneur at the 2nd Swiss Automobile Concours d'Elegance in 1935.
Auction: Bonhams
Estimated sale price: $750,000 to $1 million
Why it's cool: The car was built as a tiger hunting vehicle for Sahib Bahadur, the Maharaja of Kotah, and has a rifle stand, Lantaka cannon, nickel-plated snake horn, two brass searchlights, and a machine gun.
Auction: Bonhams
Estimated sale price: $450,000 to $600,000
Why it's cool: This BMW is being auctioned by the Guggenheim Museum, which has owned it for over a decade. The paint job was commissioned by professional driver Peter Gregg, who killed himself in 1980.
Auction: Bonhams
Estimated sale price: $400,000 to $600,000
Why it's cool: Custom made for preacher Reverend Major Jealous 'Father' Divine of Harlem, it is the largest Duesenberg ever made.
Auction: Mecum Auctions
Estimated sale price: unknown
Why it's cool: This sports car was originally built for racing legend Briggs Cunningham and completely rebuilt after a 1962 crash.
Auction: Russo and Steele
Estimated sale price: unknown
Why it's cool: Nicknamed 'the Cinderella Porsche,' this car is best known for its 1984-1990 period under the SP Racing banner.
Auction: RM Auctions
Estimated sale price: unknown
Why it's cool: The famous Porsche was once owned by Steve McQueen, who featured it in his epic Hollywood film Le Mans.
Auction: Russo and Steele
Estimated sale price: unknown
Why it's cool: Known as the 'Pilot Car,' this 1970 Chevelle is the earliest known and documented of 4,475 RPO LS6 cars ever produced.
Auction: Mecum Auctions
Estimated sale price: unknown
Why they're cool: These three autos, a 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS with 2,910 miles; a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona with 9,752 miles; and a 1977 Maserati Bora Coupe with just 978 miles, were recently discovered in a dusty Texas barn, where they had been stashed for more than three decades.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.