On The Heels Of Its App Store Launch, Pebble Announces Its First-Ever Developer Challenge

Smartwatch startup Pebble just kicked off its first-ever app developer challenge.

Starting today, developers have two weeks to submit new or existing apps for the Pebble app store via ChallengePost.

Later this month, voting opens up to the public to pick the top 16 apps that are organised into a March Madness-like bracket. Once the public votes on the top 16, Pebble users choose the winner of each seed.

The winning app developer will receive $US5,000. The top 16 developers each receive a Pebble Steel.

This comes shortly after Pebble released its app store for iOS and Android. Pebble’s app store runs on your iOS or Android phone as an app unto itself.

A few of our favourite app offerings so far are Tiny Bird for getting a quick Flappy Bird fix on your watch, and 7-Minute Workout for breaking a sweat.

But we’d really love to see a Pebble app that notifies you when you’re getting too far away from your iPhone.

When not running apps, the Pebble lets you view incoming tweets, emails and text messages right from your wrist.

Pebble first gained attention back in 2012 when it raised more than $US10.2 million on Kickstarter from almost 69,000 people. Last May, Pebble raised a $US15 million Series A round led by Charles River Ventures.

