You Can Download The iPhone And Android Apps For The Popular Pebble Smartwatch Right Now

Pebble, the Kickstarter darling smartwatch company, just emailed its backers to notify them that its app is live in the App Store and Google Play.Pebble began shipping its watches yesterday and the apps will be fairly useless until consumers have the watches in hand.



The app lets you customise and control your Pebble via a Bluetooth connection.

Regardless, it’s nice to see some tangible progress in this long-awaited Kickstarter project.

It could take up to two months for the company to fulfil all the orders.

Pick up the Android app here or the iOS app here.

