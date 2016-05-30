On paper, Pebble's new smartwatches blow FitBit out of the water

Pebble announced two new smartwatches on Tuesday, called the Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2.

Based on these new products, it looks like Pebble will beat FitBit at its own game: specifically, making inexpensive smartwatches that can track your fitness.

Namely, I’m comparing the FitBit’s only true smartwatch, called the Blaze, with Pebble’s two new smartwatches.

That comparison may seem odd because Pebble’s previous smartwatches were never considered “fitness” devices; they had no fitness functionalities, really. But now, Pebble’s new smartwatches have similar fitness tracking capabilities as the FitBit Blaze.

Pebble’s new smartwatches will ship later this year, but they already look superior to the FitBit Blaze. Here’s why.

Pebble smartwatches have better battery life. Pebble The Pebble 2 has a seven-day battery life while the Pebble Time 2 has a whopping 10-day battery life. The FitBit Blaze only boasts five days of battery life. Pebble smartwatches work with a ton of apps and watch faces. Pebble You're looking at just six of the hundreds and hundreds of different watch face designs you can choose from. There are over 13,000 apps in the Pebble app store that gives Pebble's smartwatches a wide variety of functionality. FitBit, meanwhile, doesn't have an app store, and the Blaze only comes with four default watch faces to choose from. Pebble smartwatches have better water-resistance. MW Technology/YouTube Here, you can see the original Pebble Time undergoing a water-resistance test in a glass of water. The FitBit Blaze wouldn't be able to do this. The new Pebble smartwatches (as well as the older models) can go down to 30 meters underwater, but FitBit doesn't boast any water-resistance for the Blaze. It is, however, sweat-, rain-, and splash-proof. Pebble smartwatches also have a microphone you can use to reply to a message. Pebble The FitBit Blaze, meanwhile, has no microphone or speaker built in. Pebble's new smartwatches, in my opinion, look better than the FitBit Blaze. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider But that's entirely subjective, as the FitBit Blaze is also very nice. FitBit/Tech Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.