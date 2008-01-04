Pearson (PSO) Buys NY's Money-Media

Pearson (PSO), the publisher of the Financial Times, has acquired Midtown NY-based Money-Media, which publishes Web sites about the money management industry like Ignites and Fundfire. Terms not disclosed, but the release says Money-Media had 2007 revenues of $16 million, about $10 million of which came from subscriptions “with high renewal rates.”

Money-Media will complement the FT‘s recent U.S. launch of FTfm, a fund-management newspaper supplement. Money-Media has been in business for almost 10 years and has about 70 employees, according to its Web site. Release via PaidContent

