The Financial Times may be for sale

The Financial Times may be up for sale.

According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, Pearson is looking into bidders for the 127-year-old British newspaper.

A deal would value the FT at up to $US1.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

People familiar with the situation said that digital publishing giant Axel Springer may be a possible buyer.

According to Bloomberg, FT’s chief financial officer Robin Freestone said spinning off the FT was not at the top of Pearson’s agenda.

Pearson shares were little changed in early trading.

