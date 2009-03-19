Pearson Launches A Financial Times-Branded News Search Engine (CLIP)

FT Search — a startup wholly funded by Finacial Times parent-company Pearson — today launched a business news search engine called Newssift. Carrying the FT’s branding, Newssift is free and ad-supported now, but the company plans to charge premium subscriptions later.



On the phone with a Newssift rep, we started to call the search engine a Google News rival, but she corrected us, saying its less consumer-oriented than that.

One term this rep and CMO John Greenleaf used a lot when talking about Newssift was “semantic search.” The idea is that this search engine understands connotation and inference; it can understand that a search for “Asia” doesn’t have to yield only stories with “Asia” in the body text.

Here’s a demonstration video:



Newssift Quick Start from Amy Grabowski on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.