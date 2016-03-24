5 pearls of wisdom that will change the way you think about money

Getting rich may have more to do with your mentality than anything else.

“If you follow the beliefs, philosophies, and strategies of the rich and take action, you have a legitimate shot at becoming a millionaire,” writes Steve Siebold, a self-made millionaire and the author of “How Rich People Think.” “The secret is not in the mechanics of money, but in the level of thinking that generates it.”

To help you start thinking like a millionaire, we rounded up pearls of wisdom from the rich — and people who have studied the rich — that may change the way you look at money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.