A restaurant in Brooklyn is serving Trinidad's most popular street food

According to Trinidad native Fallon Seymour, a trip to the country wouldn’t be complete without trying one of its most popular street foods: a bake and shark sandwich.

Seymour serves an authentic bake and shark, along with other versions of the sandwich at her Brooklyn restaurant, Pearl’s.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

