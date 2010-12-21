VIDEO: Trick Play Helps Texas High School Football Team Win State Championship

Pearland High School won the Texas 5A state championship this weekend thanks to a gadget play that made their opponents from Euless Trinity look very foolish.



Before 43,000 fans, Pearland players started to line up on offence, but all but three players, the centre, quarterback, and wide receiver stood around as if unsure of what the play-call was.

Pearland was lined up legally, however, so the Oilers’ QB, Trey Anderson, took the snap and launched a bomb to Sam Ukwauchu that resulted in a touchdown. Pearland won 28-24.

Here’s the video:



