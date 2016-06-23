Ex-Apple engineers are making incredible tech for your car -- here's their first product

A trio of ex-Apple engineers launched a new company out of stealth mode on Tuesday — it’s called Pearl, and it makes tech for your car.

Fifty out of Pearl’s 70 employees used to work at Apple. But instead of focusing on building a new kind of car, like Apple and so many other companies are reportedly doing, Pearl is focused on creating high-end technology all cars can use.

Here’s what Pearl’s first product looks like.

Pearl's first product is a weatherproof backup camera and alert system that you install as a typical licence plate frame. Pearl It looks pretty easy to install. Pearl says it only takes a screwdriver and a couple of minutes. Pearl Pearl says its easy installation is one of the key aspects that sets this product, called 'RearVision,' apart from similar rearview camera systems. Pearl The bottom of the frame, interestingly enough, has solar panels -- so the two high-definition cameras power themselves, basically. Pearl/Tech Insider Once it's in place, it will automatically live stream footage to your smartphone. Pearl Pearl provides a magnetic mount for your iPhone or Android smartphone, which hooks to your vent or dash. Pearl Pearl provides an adaptor that plugs into your car's on-board diagnostics (OBD) port, which connects the cameras on your licence plate to the Pearl app on your phone. Pearl The adaptor is also responsible for analysing the video streams to detect obstacles in your path, as well as providing audio and visual alerts to your phone. Pearl All together, these components essentially turn your phone into a backup camera. Pearl You can switch from normal to super-wide views so you can pan left and right around corners. Pearl Having a backup camera is vital. In fact, he National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently mandated that all new cars must have rearview cameras by May 2018. Pearl The camera will also alert you through your phone's speaker system when you're getting too close to an obstacle while backing up. Pearl This technology can save your life. And it's particularly important to consider if you don't have this kind of tech already and if you're not looking to buy a new car anytime soon. Pearl Pearl's RearVision system costs $499 and ships in September. You can preorder one here right now. Pearl/Tech Insider This is just the first of many car products Pearl plans to produce. We look forward to seeing what else these ex-Apple engineers have up their sleeves. For now, check out the video to see how RearVision works. (video provider='vimeo' id='169589069' size='xlarge' align='center')

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.