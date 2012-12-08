"We Were Lucky" - A Pearl Harbor Vet Tells Us How He Survived One Of The Worst Attacks In US History

It’s easy to imagine that Daniel Fruchter tells stories today with the same energy he did when he was a kid, fresh in the Army, and stationed at Hawaii in 1941, just months prior to Japan’s attack.



As a corporal he later earned a battlefield commission to lieutenant on Guadalcanal, fighting beside the Marines.

Now hear his memories of that fateful day, 71 years ago, when the Japanese planes struck:

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Geoffrey Ingersoll

A special thanks to the United War Veterans Council for their help on this story.



