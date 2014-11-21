Charlie Brown Is Back In The Spectacular Trailer For The New CGI 'Peanuts' Movie

Fox Family Entertainment released a full-length trailer for its upcoming “Peanuts” movie, scheduled to hit theatres in November 2015. The clip features a dream sequence where Snoopy engages in a spectacular aerial chase with the infamous Red Baron.

The movie is directed by Steve Martino, who previously helmed the animated hits “Horton Hears A Who” and “Ice Age: Continental Drift.”

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.