Charles Schultz's Son & Grandson Are Penning 'Peanuts' For The Big Screen

It’s time to go nuts.

Photo: Peanuts

Blue Sky Studios issued a press release earlier today announcing an upcoming “Peanuts” movie.The Charlie Brown-themed film is set to come out November 25, 2015, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of the “Peanuts” comic strip and the 50th anniversary of “A Very Charlie Brown Christmas,” the first of numerous “Peanuts” TV specials.



The movie, which has yet to be named, will be written and produced by creator Charles Schultz’s son, Craig, and grandson, Bryan, while Steve Mariano will direct. Mariano co-directed 2008’s “Horton Hears A Who!” and this year’s “Ice Age: Continental Drift.”

Twentieth Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios will be in charge of producing, animating and distributing the film.

“We have been working on this project for years. We finally felt the time was right and the technology is where we need it to be to create this film,” said Craig Schultz in the press release. “I am thrilled we will be partnering with Blue Sky/Fox to create a ‘Peanuts’ movie that is true to the strip and will continue the legacy in honour of my father.”

Voice actors have not been chosen yet, but Schultz said they will most likely be looking for child actors instead of adult celebrities.

At the comic strip’s height, it ran in as many as 2,800 newspapers and currently runs in about 1,800 publications. It has also inspired about 50 animated TV specials, two brief animated TV series, and four previous feature films.

