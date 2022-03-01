10 recipes that use peanut butter that aren’t a PB&J

- March 1 is National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day.
- Peanut butter can be used in a wide range of dishes beyond sandwiches and desserts.
- Chefs shared recipes with Insider for dishes including peanut stew, chicken wings, and even pizza.
“It’s creamy, it’s nutty, it complements — it’s a great base for a sauce or marinade because it brings so much flavor, a very unique flavor of peanuts, to whatever you put it in,” she said.
In honor of March 1 being National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, here are 10 recipes that feature peanuts or peanut butter.
“Groundnut soup was my favorite — it was probably the first thing that I could eat as a child growing up, like that was the first thing my mom [made for me],” the “Top Chef All-Stars” alumnus told Insider. “It’s delicious.”
Adjepong said because of their abundance, the use of ground nuts — peanuts in particular — “is woven into West African culture.”
The dishes feature a rich, creamy, earthy flavor and broth, but the peanut butter also brings a sweetness. If making either stew or soup, Adjepong recommends buying the creamiest all-natural peanut butter you can find.
This easy Senegalese peanut soup recipe from Food.com only takes 25 minutes and is perfect for the peanut soup curious. If you’re looking for a heartier alternative, check out this peanut stew recipe from Budget Bytes that is vegan and wallet-friendly. It features a rich peanut and tomato sauce with sweet potatoes, collard greens, brown rice, peanuts, and cilantro.
After baking your chicken wings for 20 minutes on each side at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, toss the wings in the sauce until wet, and then use any remaining sauce for dipping.
Peanut butter “will just give you a different flavor,” she said. “I think you find tahini more often in savory recipes than peanut butter but just doing a quick sub is a good one.”
If you’re looking for an easy peanut butter recipe, try this one from Jessica Merchant at How Sweet Eats.
It’s worth noting that peanut butter is not part of traditional Thai cooking — Chef Pailin Chongchitnant told Insider that peanut butter is used as a shortcut in some North American Thai restaurants or by home chefs, so recipes that use it are not authentic Thai cuisine. If you want the real deal, you have to process your own peanuts into a meal for homemade peanut sauce.
This peanut butter chili from Allrecipes only takes 40 minutes to make and consists of ingredients commonly found in your pantry and spice cabinet.
