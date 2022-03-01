10 recipes that use peanut butter that aren’t a PB&J

Peanut soup and peanut stew are staples in West African cuisine.

Peanut soup and stew have a special place in Chef Eric Adjepong’s heart.

“Groundnut soup was my favorite — it was probably the first thing that I could eat as a child growing up, like that was the first thing my mom [made for me],” the “Top Chef All-Stars” alumnus told Insider. “It’s delicious.”

Adjepong said because of their abundance, the use of ground nuts — peanuts in particular — “is woven into West African culture.”

The dishes feature a rich, creamy, earthy flavor and broth, but the peanut butter also brings a sweetness. If making either stew or soup, Adjepong recommends buying the creamiest all-natural peanut butter you can find.

This easy Senegalese peanut soup recipe from Food.com only takes 25 minutes and is perfect for the peanut soup curious. If you’re looking for a heartier alternative, check out this peanut stew recipe from Budget Bytes that is vegan and wallet-friendly. It features a rich peanut and tomato sauce with sweet potatoes, collard greens, brown rice, peanuts, and cilantro.