10 recipes that use peanut butter that aren’t a PB&J

Almost everyone has a jar of peanut butter in their kitchen, and it can be used in a wide range of dishes.

Cookbook author and food stylist Susan Spungen told Insider that peanut butter is a great ingredient to cook with because it’s fatty, which means it acts as a vehicle and carries other flavors well. As for peanut butter’s flavor, she said it’s a “no-brainer” to use it to jazz up your recipes.

“It’s creamy, it’s nutty, it complements — it’s a great base for a sauce or marinade because it brings so much flavor, a very unique flavor of peanuts, to whatever you put it in,” she said.

In honor of March 1 being National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, here are 10 recipes that feature peanuts or peanut butter.