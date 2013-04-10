A Peanut Butter Company Figured Out How To Profitably Advertise On Vine

flik/GreatistWhen Vine, Twitter’s six-second video sharing platform, first came out in January, brands fell over themselves to embrace the new medium.



Red Vines probably got the most capital out of its initial #Vineception video. (It has only posted six videos in the 74 days since.)

But four months later, Vine is the number one free app in the U.S. App Store and not showing any signs of slowing down. And while brands have had fun on the sharing tool, it looks like a small peanut butter company is one that’s actually going to make it profitable.

According to Adweek, the 12 employees at Peanut Butter & Co. decided to launch a social media effort to get people to download a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day, which falls on April 2, in case you were wondering. The coupons were available on PB&Co’s Facebook and Twitter page, but also plugged on an accompanying Vine video showing how to make the perfect PB&J sandwich. It went went viral to the tune of 300,000 impressions. That led to more than 6,000 coupons downloaded.

“Sometimes it takes the little guy to figure out how to make something like Vine pay,” Peanut Butter & Co. president Lee Zalben told Adweek. “Because we cannot afford huge ad spends to get the word out.”

Zalben continued, “You want to build consumer relationships, but at the same time, you want to make the register ring.” This is one way to entertain and apparently drive sales.

Movie marketers have also had a field day with condensing action packed clips for new releases into “tweasers.”

Vine seems to be just getting started, so advertisers should take note of every time a brand manages to not only make interesting content, but turn a profit.

