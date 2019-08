Upgrade your peanut butter and banana sandwich by adding a healthy drizzling of honey, then frying it in a pan until gooey and golden brown. Just be sure to grab a napkin, because things are about to get a little messy.

Written and produced by Sydney Kramer and Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.