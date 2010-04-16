VISIONS OF THE FUTURE: 10% Of Kansas City Offices Are Located In Underground Bunkers

Photo: AndyRob on flickr

Worst case scenario, what are we going to do when peak oil makes it too expensive to heat or cool American buildings?In Kansas City there’s a growing market for underground office buildings, which have near-zero HVAC costs.



The Atlantic:

With 5 million square feet of leased warehouse, light-industry, and office space, and a network of more than two miles of rail lines and six miles of roads, SubTropolis is the world’s largest underground business complex—and one of eight or so in the area. To people along this stretch of the Missouri River, however, subterranean development also represents an innovative local way to save energy and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

In the 1960s, the Hunt Midwest company, which owns SubTropolis, began renting out space created by limestone mining. When the energy crisis hit in the 1970s, people came to appreciate the advantages of locating businesses underground. That rationale is even more compelling today. More energy in the United States now goes to heating and cooling buildings than to powering cars and light trucks. Underground, the constant ambient temperature leads to greatly reduced heating and air-conditioning demands—about 85 per cent lower than for a building on the surface, according to Donald Woodard, the former director of underground planning at nearby Park University (which may be the only school to have such a position).

Read the rest at The Atlantic –>

If the trend spreads nationwide, there’s another reason above-ground building values will not continue to rise.

