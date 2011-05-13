How Peak Oil Solves The Climate Change Problem

Peak oilists warn that fossil fuel depletion will cause an economic collapse.



Climatologists say carbon emissions will cause an environmental crisis.

To a certain extent, only one of these doomsday scenarios can happen. If fossil fuel reserves are limited to the low end of the projection (see chart), then the world will automatically enter the climate change stabilisation scenario. If on the other hand fossil fuel reserves reach the high end, then there is no peak crisis.

Both groups look toward the same solution: A reduction of fossil fuel use.

The IPCC‘s Jean-Pascal van Ypersele discussed these issues in a presentation at last week’s ASPO conference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.