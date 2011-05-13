How Peak Oil Solves The Climate Change Problem

Mamta Badkar, Gus Lubin
chart

Peak oilists warn that fossil fuel depletion will cause an economic collapse.

Climatologists say carbon emissions will cause an environmental crisis.

To a certain extent, only one of these doomsday scenarios can happen. If fossil fuel reserves are limited to the low end of the projection (see chart), then the world will automatically enter the climate change stabilisation scenario. If on the other hand fossil fuel reserves reach the high end, then there is no peak crisis.

Both groups look toward the same solution: A reduction of fossil fuel use.

The IPCC‘s Jean-Pascal van Ypersele discussed these issues in a presentation at last week’s ASPO conference.

The last 50 years have seen the highest temperature in the last 1,300 years

The effects of warming can be seen in rising temperatures, sea level and reduction in northern hemisphere snow cover

Temperature has increased significantly since 1880

Arctic ice mass has shrunk significantly since 1979

90% of warming since 1960 has been because of an increase in greenhouse gas emissions

Rising sea levels could have a drastic affect on water supplies around the world

Belgium could see vast flooding by the year 3000

People in Houston and Phoenix use vast amounts of energy in transport

Every sector has technical options that can help it cut emissions

Energy consumption is low in countries like Italy and Japan that have high fuel costs

Carbon dioxide emissions are expected to peak sometime in the next 80 years

Climate mitigation measures also have cons that include high costs and ground water pollution

Simple lifestyle changes across societies like better urban planning can reduce global warming

Now meet the climate change naysayers...

The 10 Most Respected Global Warming sceptics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.