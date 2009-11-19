Peak Eggos: Kellogg's Faces Severe Waffle Shortage

Vince Veneziani

Breakfast lovers around the country will be displeased to know that Kellogg Co., parent company of Eggo Waffles, is running short on waffles due to an interruption in production:

Inquirer: Kellogg Co. says there will be a nationwide shortage of its popular Eggo frozen waffles until next summer because of interruptions in production at two of the four plants that make them.

Already customers are noticing near-empty Eggo shelves on the freezer aisle at many grocery stores.

Don’t believe us? Ask waffle-fanatic and stay-at-home mum Joey Resciniti. She scored the last two boxes of Eggos at her local grocer:

“We have eight of them, and if we ration those , maybe have half an Eggo in one sitting , then it’ll last longer,” said Resciniti, who blogs about being a mother. “I told my husband that maybe I need to put them on eBay.”

