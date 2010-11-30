Peak Coal Is The Next Energy Crisis You Need To Start Paying Attention To

Anika Anand, Gregory White
Chart Peak Coal 29

While everyone knows about the threat of peak oil, peak coal is looming, but for somewhat different reasons.

Peak coal would be the product of an adjustment in demand brought on by green energy programs worldwide, according to a presentation by Kjell Aleklett is the president of The Association for the Study of Peak Oil and Gas.

That means that while we have plenty of coal in the ground, we’re just not willing to use it. And while the world might still be in desperate need of energy, coal, according to this presentation, isn’t a likely solution.

Source: Association for the Study of Peak Oil and Gas

Coal production peaked in the rapidly industrializing UK, as oil became a more viable fuel source.

An energy economist predicted that even if oil and gas run out, there's enough underground coal to fill the gap.

Coal starts as peat and takes a great deal of time to become coal.

Coal reserves is as much about its existence as the demand for it and the ability to collect it.

Coal reserves have stabilised, somewhat, recently.

The U.S. has the highest percentage of world coal reserves.

But China produces the most coal in the world by a wide margin.

U.S. production has stabilised while China has surged.

Now we'll take a closer look at the US and its relationship with coal.

Coal reserves have decline dramatically in some U.S. states.

Regulation has a large part to play in the reduction of coal reserves in the U.S.

As the government protects more areas, there are higher restrictions on mining for coal.

Nuclear has become a clear competitor to coal.

Coal prices peaked in the 1970s as new restrictions hit the market.

US coal production by energy content plateaued at the beginning of 2000.

Montana and Wyoming are could have the greatest coal production in the U.S. based on recoverable reserves.

Russia is the world's second most important reserve holder.

Here's where the major Russian coal basins are located.

Russian coal reserves have not been updated in international statistics since 1996.

China's production is about to undergo dramatic shrinkage.

Coal liquefaction is a process that converts coal to a liquid fuel and allows coal to be used as an alternative to oil.

U.S. and Russia have the highest levels of fossil fuels in the world.

Gas peaked in 1970.

Coal production is likely to peak around 2025.

The high case shows a peak around 2040.

Between 2035 and 2055, coal energy is going to peak.

It's all about regulation.

Don't think peak coal is much of a threat?

