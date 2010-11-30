Peak Coal Is The Next Energy Crisis You Need To Start Paying Attention To

While everyone knows about the threat of peak oil, peak coal is looming, but for somewhat different reasons.



Peak coal would be the product of an adjustment in demand brought on by green energy programs worldwide, according to a presentation by Kjell Aleklett is the president of The Association for the Study of Peak Oil and Gas.

That means that while we have plenty of coal in the ground, we’re just not willing to use it. And while the world might still be in desperate need of energy, coal, according to this presentation, isn’t a likely solution.

