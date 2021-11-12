How to get Peacock on your Roku and watch NBC shows like ‘The Office’

You can watch Peacock on your Roku with any subscription tier. wundervisuals/Getty Images

To get Peacock TV on Roku, sign up for an account and then download the channel onto your Roku.

Peacock offers a wide assortment of shows from NBCUniversal, as well as live WWE pay-per-views.

Peacock TV is NBC’s exclusive streaming service, which offers thousands of hours of TV shows and movies. You can watch a selection of Peacock’s content for free, or sign up for a Premium subscription for $US4.99 ($AU7) or $US9.99 ($AU14) per month.

If you have a Roku device and a Peacock account, you can download the Peacock app in minutes and start watching. Here’s how.

How to sign up for a Peacock TV account Before you can watch Peacock on Roku, you’ll need to make an account. Open Peacock in a web browser and click “Join Now.” Follow the instructions to create an account and choose which Peacock subscription you want to sign up for: Peacock Free includes thousands of hours of TV and movies from NBCUniversal, but still leaves out a lot of content. For example, it only includes the first two seasons of “The Office.”

includes thousands of hours of TV and movies from NBCUniversal, but still leaves out a lot of content. For example, it only includes the first two seasons of “The Office.” Peacock Premium is $US4.99 ($AU7) per month after a seven-day free trial. It includes all of NBC Universal’s content, including every season of “The Office.” However, it comes with ads on nearly every program.

is $US4.99 ($AU7) per month after a seven-day free trial. It includes all of NBC Universal’s content, including every season of “The Office.” However, it comes with ads on nearly every program. Peacock Premium Plus is $US9.99 ($AU14) per month after a seven-day free trial. It includes everything in Peacock Premium, but mostly commercial-free. You might still commercials occasionally due to streaming contracts. You can choose from three Peacock subscription plans. Dave Johnson/Insider

How to get Peacock TV on Roku

1. Turn on your Roku and select Search or Streaming Channels in the left sidebar.

Find Peacock using the search page. Dave Johnson/Insider

2. Search for “Peacock.” When Peacock TV appears in the search results, select it and then choose Add channel.

Add the channel to your device. William Antonelli/Insider

3. After the app is installed, go back to the home screen and find Peacock TV in the list of apps. When you start the app for the first time, log in using your Peacock account information.

If you find that you watch Peacock frequently, you can rearrange the channels on your Roku home screen to put Peacock closer to the top.

