Socialite Peaches Geldof Dead At 25

Anthony Harvey/Getty Peaches Geldof leaves behind a husband and two children.

Peaches Geldof, a socialite, model, journalist, and TV personality, died on Monday at age 25, BBC News reported.

“At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained and sudden,” said a statement from Kent police.

Geldof was married to musician Thomas Cohen, with whom she had two sons, Astala, 1, and Phaedra, who turns 1 on April 24.

Geldof is the second daughter of Irish singer-songwriter, author, and political activist

Bob Geldof, and British TV presenter Paula Yates, who died of a drug overdose when Peaches was 11 years old.

“I remember the day my mother died and it’s still hard to talk about it,” she told Elle magazine in 2013. “I just blocked it out. I went to school the next day because my father’s mentality was ‘keep calm and carry on.'”

“So we all went to school and tried to act as if nothing had happened. But it had happened. I didn’t grieve. I didn’t cry at her funeral. I couldn’t express anything because I was just numb to it all. I didn’t start grieving for my mother properly until I was maybe 16.”

Geldof’s last post on Instagram and Twitter was of her late mother:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.