John Cena is getting his own ‘Peacemaker’ show on HBO Max in January. Here’s the first teaser trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’ spin-off

Peacemaker will be on HBO Max in January. Warner Bros./HBO Max

John Cena is starring in a “The Suicide Squad” spin-off show next year called “Peacemaker.”

Writer and director James Gunn debuted the first teaser at DC FanDome on Saturday.

“Peacemaker” will premiere on HBO Max on January 13, 2022.

John Cena is back as the sharp-shooting, ignorant, and raunchy antihero Peacemaker.

Director and writer James Gunn debuted the first teaser for “Peacemaker” on Saturday at DC FanDome.

The series will look at the origins of the character who first debuted in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad” film. The vigilante firmly believes in “peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the series’ first season and directed five of them, including the pilot.

Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee will reprise their “TSS” roles as Harcourt and Economos, respectively. Joining the cast are Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Peacemaker’s dad.

“Peacemaker” will debut on HBO Max on January 13.