When the Eiffel Tower went dark, this massive message of peace lit up Paris

The Eiffel Tower, one of the most iconic monuments on the planet, went dark this weekend to mourn the worst attack in France since World War II.

In its place, a message of peace that could be seen for miles across Paris was projected onto the headquarters of UNESCO (the branch of the United Nations focused on education, science, and culture).

If the intricate projections seem like a lot to put together in a day, that’s because they are. But Obscura Digital, a creative technology studio known for its large-scale projections, was already planning on projecting never-before-seen images from UNESCO’s archives onto the headquarters on Monday, as part of a celebration of the UN agency’s 70th birthday.

After the attacks, Obscura Digital and UNESCO scrambled to put together a projection with “peace” written in six languages.

“This serves as a reminder for us to turn our attention to the basic principles that drive the international community toward a just world, along the lines of UNESCO’s motto ‘We must construct the defences of peace in the minds of women and men,’ UNESCO officials wrote in a press release.

Check out the projection in motion below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.