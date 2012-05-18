PEACE AT LAST: Facebook's Exiled Cofounder Congratulates Mark Zuckerberg

A $104 billion IPO heals all wounds.



Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, whose breakup with the company was so violent that they made a movie about it, last night posted a congratulatory message to his once sworn enemy, Mark Zuckerberg:

On the eve of the Facebook public float, 8 plus year in the making, I as co-founder wanted to look back and cherish Facebook’s early beginning. Congrats to everyone involved in the project from day one till today, and I especially wanted to congratulate Mark Zukerberg on keeping tremendous stead-fast focus, however hard that was, on making the world a more open and connected place.

Saverin was booted from the company in 2005.

Here’s the full story:

EXCLUSIVE: How Mark Zuckerberg Booted His Co-Founder Out Of The Company

Here’s the actual email Zuckerberg wrote to his lawyers to fire Saverin.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s The Email Zuckerberg Sent To Cut His Cofounder Out Of Facebook

