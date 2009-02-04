Peabody (BTU): Obama Is A Friend Of Coal!

Those filings nerds over at Footnoted were digging into Peabody Coal’s 8K, and they found a funny little nugget.



In a presentation being given at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit today, the company will try to convince people that the Obama adminstration is in favour of more coal projects:

All this slide demonstrates is that Obama wants to limit the garbage spewed by coal and if possible use it for something positive. Using these quotes reminds us of a bad movie yanking the most bland reviews to use as blurbs on a poster. But, hey, if you can get people thinking Obama wants to fund coal projects, then more power to you.

