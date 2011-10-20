PE Firms Think They Can Get Yahoo For $16-$18 A Share

Photo: AP

We hate to bring up the past, but remember when Microsoft was offering $33 per share to buy Yahoo?Well, those days a long gone.



Just about every big PE firm is taking a look at Yahoo, and they all think it could be had for $16-$18, according to The Wall Street Journal’s ace M&A reporters, Anupreeta Das And Gina Chon.

Even at $16 to $18 a share, Yahoo will still be a lot to swallow, so Das and Chon says two to four firms would have to work together on a bid.

Read the full story at the WSJ →

