PE recruiting kickoff – Deutsche Bank vax mandate – Another Morgan Stanley pay hike

PE recruiting set to begin for 2022 associates

Brace yourself, junior bankers: at least eight headhunters have begun contacting investment-banking candidates for 2022 private-equity associate roles. The recruiters intend to set up meetings with private-equity hopefuls starting after Labor Day – here’s what that means for potential candidates.

Deutsche Bank mandates vaccines at NYC headquarters

Anyone who enters the new Deutsche Bank NYC headquarters will be required to be vaccinated – including vendors and clients. The bank joins a growing list of firms requiring COVID-19 vaccines for anyone entering their buildings. Here’s everything we know about the mandate so far.

Morgan Stanley is hiking junior pay – again

Morgan Stanley announced raises in its institutional securities division, marking the second round of pay hikes so far this year. Trading and investment banker salaries will jump to $US110,000 ($AU150,338), effective January 2022. The increases are just the latest in a months-long pay-raise frenzy – here’s a rundown of salaries at different levels across investment banking.

Allbirds wants to pioneer the “sustainable public equity offering”

Allbirds, the direct-to-consumer sneaker company, took its first steps to go public on Tuesday with its S-1 filing. In the filing, the company assured investors it’s committed to establishing “rigorous, objective, and clearly defined ESG criteria” and detailed its commitment to sustainability. Here’s what else we learned from its S-1 filing.

Goldman Sachs nabbed a Schwab exec

Goldman Sachs hired Cynthia Loh, an exec who pioneered Charles Schwab’s Netflix-style pricing. The hire signals the bank’s aggressive push into the wealth-management space, which it’s been focusing on for the past two years. More on Goldman’s recent hire.

The most successful teams swear and gossip

Managers, take note: a recent survey found that the most high-performing teams act more like friends than coworkers – joking, using GIFs and emojis, and discussing non-work matters. The findings, which show that successful teams gossip and go out for coffee or drinks, offer a look at how managers can get the best out of their teams.

Legal tech Onit just snapped up a billing-analytics startup

Onit, an enterprise legal-management platform, has acquired the billing-analytics startup Bodhala in a move that some say could be fuel for Onit’s eventual IPO. What the deal could mean for Onit’s IPO ambitions.

On our radar: