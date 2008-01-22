PE Firm GTCR Launches $200 Million Fund

Chicago-based PE group GTCR has is funding Boomerang Media, a NY-based investment group with a mandate to spend up to $200 million on media assets. Release:

The new company will be dedicated to the acquisition, management and exploitation of entertainment copyrights and related intellectual property across all media. GTCR plans to invest up to $200 million in equity capital to support management’s broader strategy of building the company into a leading franchise for iconic, branded entertainment assets. Eric Ellenbogen and John Engelman will act as co-CEOs of the new entity.

Ellenbogen and Engelman were cofounders of Classic Media, a film and TV licensor/library, and were co-CEOs of Broadway Video, Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels’ video company.

