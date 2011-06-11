PDC Brings In IR Veteran

PDC Energy has appointed IR veteran Ron Wirth as director of investor relations.

Wirth has two decades of experience in the IR field, most of which were spent at Western Gas Resources, where he was director of IR for 16 years.

More recently, he was vice president of IR and administration at Teton Energy and also did some consultancy work for small and mid-cap companies.

‘Ron is a seasoned investor relations professional who has demonstrated the ability to build and maintain excellent relationships with investors and analysts,’ says Peter Schreck, vice president of finance and treasurer at NASDAQ-listed PDC.

Wirth holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois.



[Article by Tim Human, IR magazine]

