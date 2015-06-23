Massive study shows that Verizon has the fastest data speeds in the US

The results of PCMag’s nationwide annual Fastest Mobile Networks speed tests are in, and Verizon is the clear winner.

Measuring data speeds on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint’s 3G and 4G LTE networks in and out of cities across the United States, PCMag found that Verizon had the fastest average speeds.

Most importantly, Verizon had the fastest 4G LTE speeds on average. 4G LTE is the most advanced wireless standard for mobile devices and provides speeds just as fast if not faster than what you get from a cable modem.

However, this doesn’t mean Verizon has the fastest network wherever you live. Data speeds varied region to region and city to city in PCMag’s tests. Verizon just has the fastest speeds on average across the nation.

Click here to read through the full study from PCMag to find out which network is the fastest where you live >>

