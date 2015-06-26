The new Batman game is so broken on PCs that you can't buy it anymore

Following a disastrous launch, sales of the PC version of “Batman: Arkham Knight” are suspended until an updated version is completed.

The news comes from this post by Gary Lake-Schaal, VP of Game Technology for Warner Bros. Interactive.

“We want to apologise to those of you who are experiencing performance issues with Batman: Arkham Knight on PC,” the post says. “We take these issues very seriously and have therefore decided to suspend future game sales of the PC version while we work to address these issues to satisfy our quality standards.”

Customers who purchased the game on the widely used digital storefront Steam will be able to request a refund, per the online retailer’s new refund policy.

No window was given for when to expect the updated version. BI has reached out to WB Games and will update this post when we receive a response.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.