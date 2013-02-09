BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Users Are Ditching PCs For Tablets And Smartphones

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



PC Users Switching To Tablets And Smartphones To Browse (NPD via TNW) As consumers adopt more and more mobile devices, certain activities on the PC end up transitioning over. In fact, 37 per cent of consumers who used to access content on their PCs have already switched to doing said activities on their tablets and smartphones, according to NPD. Let's break down the 37 per cent number further: 27 per cent of tablet owners say they are using their PC less frequently for accessing the Internet while 20 per cent say they are using their PC less frequently for accessing Facebook. On the smartphone side, it's more equal: 27 per cent have decreased both their Internet and Facebook usage on their PCs because they now use their mobile device for these activities. All that being said, the PC isn't dead. Internet browsing is still highest among PC owners at 75 per cent.

The State Of Mobile Advertising, Fourth Quarter 2012 (Opera)

In a nutshell, the growth of Android as a platform that is driving the acceleration of ad requests and impression volume. Russia has emerged as a vibrant mobile ad market and the rapid adoption of more sophisticated devices is driving equally rapid innovation in ad units. The fourth quarter represented more than a two-times increase in impressions and revenue to publishers compared to any other quarter in 2012.

Photo: Opera

When it comes to monetization, iOS continues to outperform other device platforms.

Photo: Opera

Music, Video and Media is the number one category for impression volume.

Photo: Opera

Check out the full report for more.

Employees Want The iPad For Work (Forrester via Apple Insider)

Forrester’s 2013 Mobile Workforce Adoption Trends looks at work habits and desired technologies among global information workers. “Anytime, anywhere information workers” that use three or more devices now constitute 29 per cent of the global workforce, up from 23 per cent in 2011.

Photo: Forrester Research

Among respondents using tablets for work, 58 per cent relied on an iPad, more than twice the number using Android tablets and more than five times the number using Windows tablets. iOS was nearly even with Android among workers counting smartphones among their primary work devices; Android had 37 per cent of respondents, while iOS had 34 per cent.

Android Was One-Third Of All Smartphone Shipments In The Fourth Quarter (Canalys via Engadget)

Canalys estimates that smartphones represented just under half of the total pie in the fourth quarter, giving bigger companies like Apple and Google some serious clout.



Photo: Canalys

Android accounted for 34 per cent of all mobile phones shipped, driven by Samsung as well as fast-growing Chinese backers like Huawei, Lenovo and ZTE. All of whom were big reasons why smartphones made up 73 per cent of Chinese phone sales in the same period. Apple took a smaller share of the worldwide arena at 11 per cent, although it too was riding the Chinese wave to success.

How Are We Using Our Mobile Devices? (JESS3 via TNW)

It should come as no surprise that mobile traffic continues to increase day by day. But what’s perhaps not as obvious is just how big those numbers have become:

Yelp surged past 100 million unique visitors in January, not counting its 9.4 million mobile app users

Photo: JESS3

Check out the full infographic.

Where Our Mobile Phones Go To Die (commissioned by FoneBank)

This infographic on e-waste takes a look at how much we are getting rid of compared to the number of new electronics that we are buying with a focus on mobile. It reveals the things that we can gain by recycling our e-waste and looks at how we can possibly create a recycling culture in the future.

Photo: Sophie Webb commissioned by FoneBank

Check out the full infographic.

Developer Playbook The Infographic (Crittercism)

Check out this developer infographic. Some highlights include:

Crash Rates: Android has a 1.76 per cent crash rate and iOS has a 1.98 per cent Crash Rate.

Best Performing Versions: iOS 5.0.1 and Android Jelly Bean 4.1

Worst Performing Versions: iOS 4.1 and Android Gingerbread 2.3.1

Adoption: 4.75 per cent of Android users have adopted Jellybean and 66 per cent of iOS users have adopted iOS6

Read >>

Photo: Crittercism

