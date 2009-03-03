PC Shipments To Plummet This Year: Gartner

Research firm Gartner is out with its predictions for the PC market, and it’s a mess. The firm is predicting shipments will plummet 11.9 per cent this year, the worst year on record.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows 7 is expected out in time for the holidays, which may boost things a little towards the end of the year. But even CFO Chris Liddell warned last week there’s no escaping macroeconomics.

Reuters: PC shipments will fall 11.9 per cent in 2009, their sharpest fall ever, with sales in emerging markets contracting for the first time, research firm Gartner said on Monday.

“The PC industry is facing extraordinary conditions as the global economy continues to weaken, users stretch PC lifetimes and PC suppliers grow increasingly cautious,” said George Shiffler, research director at Gartner.

The global PC industry was resilient for most of last year when other technology sectors were ailing, but it too has now been caught up in the deepening economic downturn that has sapped demand from consumers and corporate buyers.

Gartner said it expected PC sales to fall 11.9 per cent in 2009 to 257 million computers, with sales of desktops falling 32 per cent from last year and sales of laptops rising 9 per cent.

The PC market’s previous sharpest fall was a 3.2-per cent drop in 2001.

Sales in emerging markets are seen shrinking 10.4 per cent, Gartner said. Thus far the slowest year for those markets has been 11.1 per cent growth in 2002.

