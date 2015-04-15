This one chart shows the PC's best days might be behind it

For years, we’ve been hearing about the death of the PC, and the latest data paints a clearly shrinking market.

Worldwide PC shipments have continued to show negative growth in the past three years, according to data from the IDC and Gartner charted for us by BI Intelligence. It seemed to recover a bit in the last couple of years, but dipped back to under negative-5% growth in the latest quarter.

IDC says PC shipments totaled 68.5 million units in the first quarter of 2015, down 6.7% from a year ago. Gartner had slightly better numbers at 71.7 million units shipped, but still down 5.2% from the previous year.

Yet, Gartner still predicted a slow and consistent growth in the long term, saying that mobile PCs such as notebooks, laptop-tablet hybrids, and Windows tablets will continue to make way into the market over the next five years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.