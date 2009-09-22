PC Sales, IT Spending, And E-Commerce Will Grow In 2010

It’s a sunnier forecast for the technology industry, with positive outlooks for PCs, IT spending, online advertising and e-commerce.



Goldman Sachs hardware analyst David Bailey raised forecasts for PC sales and IT spending for 2009 and 2010, Barron’s reports.

The firm had previously forecast PC unit market shipments to be down 4%, but now it is expected to be flat in 2009 and go up by 9% next year, with Dell being the top pick. Education, government and the beginning of a corporate upgrade cycle in 2010 are expected to drive the growth.

In 2010, IT spending will go up by 4%, online advertising will see double-digit growth, and e-commerce will grow by 15%, the firm says.

